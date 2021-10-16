Thousands gather near Queen's University at start of homecoming weekend

Thousands of people gathered near Queen's University in downtown Kingston, Ont., Saturday, despite warnings from the city, Kingston police, and the university to stay away.

The city's mayor, police, and university officials all warned students ahead of this weekend's homecoming celebrations not to attend large gatherings or they could be fined or charged.

But many still chose to attend a street party near the university. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., crowds swelled to around 8,000 people on Aberdeen Street, police said.

As of 3 p.m., police were asking motorists to avoid the area of University Avenue and Johnson Street due to large crowds developing there.

At least one officer was injured after beer cans and bottles were thrown at police, Const. Greg Anderson told CBC. The officer was taken to the Kingston General Hospital for treatment.

Aberdeen Street has seen a volatile crowd take shape. Projectiles have been thrown towards Police on the ground with one Officer sustaining an injury. —@KingstonPolice

After a number of illegal move-in weekend parties last month, the City of Kingston issued an emergency order to hike the fine — from $500 to $2,000 — for anyone who attends a gathering above the provincial limit of 25 people inside, and 100 people outside.

Party organizers can also face a $10,000 fine and a court summons for violating the Reopening Ontario Act.

Kingston Police have said they would also use video monitoring this weekend to identify individuals breaking the law.

Homecoming 2021<br>reminder to all, gatherings in excess of 100 people outdoors will each receive a $2,000 (AMP) under the City of Kingston’s aggravated nuisance party bylaw, organizers will receive a summons to court under the Reopening of Ontario Act (ROA) for a $10,000 fine. —@KingstonPolice

Friday night fines, charges

Both Ontario Provincial Police and Durham Regional Police Service officers were brought in to assist Kingston Police throughout the weekend, while the Kingston Health Sciences Centre said it would have more emergency department staff working this weekend in case parties got out of control.

But the hospital also urged people to rethink any plans to attend a large gathering because they were already dealing with a high numbers of patients.

While Friday night was relatively quiet, Anderson said, two people were arrested for public intoxication and 18 others were fined for having open alcohol in a public place.