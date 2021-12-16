Universities move online amid Omicron concerns

Citing concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant, universities in Ottawa and Kingston, Ont., say they're largely moving online for the beginning of the winter semester.

Queen's University said in a statement Thursday it'll transition most of its academic courses online "with some very limited exceptions" until the end of the winter reading week on Feb. 28. It did not specify which of its courses will remain in person.

The university, situated in a city with the province's highest COVID-19 per capita rates of infection on record, says it will decide in early February about how to move forward after the reading week. Students should expect more information in the coming days from the school regarding their particular programs and courses, it said.

The news comes as Ontario's science table called for immediate and stringent public health measures to combat a growing surge of the Omicron variant that could see ICU admissions reach "unsustainable levels" early next year.

Residences will stay open for the winter term, says Queen's, but students who only have online courses in January and February "are encouraged to remain in their home communities."

"At this time, the university expects to transition to full in-person academic activities as of Feb. 28, 2022," reads the statement. "

Its vaccine policy, which limits in-person courses to only those who are fully vaccinated, will remain in place.

"The university will continue to consult with public health experts to determine if additional health and safety measures are advisable in light of the Omicron variant, and any such additional measures will be communicated as soon as possible."

Carleton University online for first 3 weeks

Meanwhile, Carleton University in Ottawa says it will move fully online for the first three weeks of the winter semester due to Omicron concerns.

The term begins on Jan. 10, and the university expects in-person learning to start Jan. 31 for those courses that are currently scheduled to be in person.

In the face of such an aggressive variant, these measures are necessary. - Benoit-Antoine Bacon, Carleton University president

"We are continuing to monitor the rapidly evolving situation and will provide further updates in January," reads a statement from Carleton president Benoit-Antoine Bacon.

"Detailed plans for the library, residences and athletics will soon be communicated by these units."

The university says a small number of in-person exams scheduled for Dec. 20 and beyond will be rescheduled or moved online.

It also warns staff to not come to campus unless it's for work that can't be done remotely.

"We understand that this pause in our safe and gradual return to campus is disappointing. However, in the face of such an aggressive variant, these measures are necessary to protect the health and safety of our community," said Bacon.

The University of Ottawa also said Thursday it will postpone its return to campus until Jan. 31, and will run courses virtually until then.

Research and some courses, however, require in-person learning and staff and students involved in these "exceptional cases" will be directly notified, the university said.