How people in Ottawa will remember the Queen

Phil Mills and his partner Lauren were standing by a photo of Queen Elizabeth II at the Chateau Laurier Hotel in Ottawa when they heard about the long-reigning monarch's death at the age of 96.

For some, the news hit hard.

While the visiting couple lives in Newfoundland, they're from the United Kingdom.

"There's nowhere else I'd rather be if [I] couldn't be in London," Lauren said of being in Canada on the solemn and historic day.

"This is a perfect spot," she said at the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill, where flags were lowered at half-mast and people left flowers for the Queen as the day went on.

Ottawa resident Pat Burnett deposited a bouquet of roses on the front steps of the British High Commission building on Elgin Street Thursday evening.

She appended a short but sweet note too:

"Thank you, Ma'am."

Pat Burnett of Ottawa leaves flowers behind in memory of the Queen on the front steps of the British High Commission on Sept. 8, 2022. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

People also gathered and left flowers at Rideau Hall, the current home of a statue of the Queen on horseback — and the place she would stay when she visited the city.

Tolling of church bells planned Friday

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson — who met the Queen in 1992 when he was a city councillor — said her passion for horse riding was evident.

"On several occasions over the years, the RCMP gave the Queen one of their horses," Watson said. "And I know she visited the stables on a number of occasions. So she had many different interests and she was able to come to our city and experience those interests."

Watson will be at Jean Pigott Place at City Hall on Friday morning at 9 a.m. to sign a book of condolences.

Residents will then be able to leave their own thoughts and memories in the book until sunset on the day of Queen's funeral in the U.K. A date for the funeral has not yet been announced.

Residents can also leave messages of condolences online at ottawa.ca. Senior leadership at the city, including council members will wear a black ribbon label as an outward sign of mourning.

On the day of the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, U.K., the federal government will host a national commemorative ceremony in Ottawa at Christ Church Cathedral.

On that same day, there will be a parade, a fly-past over Parliament Hill by Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18s and a gun salute: one round fired for each of the Queen's 96 years lived.

On Friday, the Anglican Diocese of Ottawa is inviting churches in the diocese to toll their bells "gently" beginning at noon.

Queen Elizabeth II visits to Ottawa during 70-year reign

The Queen visited Ottawa several times during her long reign, most recently in 2010. The City of Ottawa said she visited the capital 13 times, during her 22 visits to Canada.

Here are photos from some of those visits.

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth attend the unveiling of the National War Memorial in Ottawa on May 21, 1939. The memorial at that time was dedicated solely to those who fought in the First World War, or the Great War as it was then known. A massive crowd estimated at 100,000 people, including thousands of veterans, attended the ceremony. (Library and Archives Canada/C-002179)

John Diefenbaker greets Queen Elizabeth II at a reception held inside the Château Laurier on Oct. 15, 1957. (Library and Archives Canada)

The Queen pulls a rope to unveil the nameplate of the boat Playfair during christening exercises in Kingston, Ont., June 27, 1973. The Queen became the first reigning monarch to baptize a vessel built in Canada. (The Canadian Press)

Queen Elizabeth II and her son Prince Andrew visit Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, now part of South Dundas, Ont., July 21,1976. (CP PHOTO/) (Wally Hayes/The Canadian Press)

Queen Elizabeth II reviews troops at a military pageant at Fort Wellington in Prescott, Ont., Sept. 27, 1984. (The Canadian Press)

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by pro-independence supporters as she arrives at a park in Hull, now part of Gatineau, Que., for Canada Day celebrations in 1990. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)