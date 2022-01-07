Queen Elizabeth Driveway opening again for active use on weekends
Will be closed to vehicles 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Somerset and Fifth starting Jan. 15
The National Capital Commission is again turning a road beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa into a multi-use path to let people get distanced outdoor exercise.
Starting Jan. 15, Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed to vehicles on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Somerset Street West in Centretown and Fifth Avenue in the Glebe.
It may have to pause this at times if winter weather requires the road to be cleared, the NCC said in a statement. The organization has announced similar closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, including in January 2021.
The statement didn't include an end date.
As for exercise on the Rideau Canal Skateway itself, the NCC said in an email Wednesday that preparations are well underway to reach the 30 centimetres of thickness required to open.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?