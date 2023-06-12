Quebecers have growing itch to snitch on residents using Ontario address at tax time

Revenu Québec has initiated a growing number of audits for residents who use an out-of-province address, mostly in Ontario, to benefit from lower tax rates, according to figures released by the provincial tax collection agency.

The upward trend will likely continue as Revenu Québec continues to receive a growing number of complaints about taxpayers who are suspected of using a false address on their tax filings.

Last year, the provincial government clawed back nearly $6 million from taxpayers who falsely claimed to live in another province. That figure was up 26 per cent compared to the previous year, and 150 per cent compared to 2019-2020, per Revenu Québec statistics.

At the same time, there has been a significant increase in the number of people who report potentially non-compliant taxpayers, providing a series of new leads for provincial auditors.

In 2022-2023, the provincial agency received 137 complaints in relation to the potential use of a false address, which is eight times more than the 17 complaints received the previous year. More than 90 per cent of the cases in the last fiscal year featured individuals living in Quebec's border areas, such as the Outaouais, which is right across from Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Some of the complaints came from Quebec residents who denounced neighbours whose cars continue to be registered in Ontario, for example, based on the assumption they could also use another address for tax purposes.

"Revenu Québec follows up rigorously and diligently on each complaint," said spokesperson Mylène Gagnon.

WATCH: Liberal MNA André Fortin on paying proper taxes:

Quebeckers telling on neighbours for out-of-province addresses 'a good thing,' MNA says Duration 0:53 Liberal MNA André Fortin says every Quebec residents need to pay proper taxes and he is encouraged by the increase in complaints about those who might be finding ways to avoid it.

Everyone needs to pay their 'fair share', MNA says

For a high-earning couple living in Quebec, they could save more than $10,000 in one year by using an address in Ontario, according to tax experts. These taxpayers can also benefit from lower housing costs in Quebec.

Liberal MNA André Fortin said the number of audits must continue to rise.

"I think we all want to know that our neighbour is making the same effort, that everyone is paying their fair share, that there is no one who is using tricks or engaging in tax evasion," said Fortin in French, who represents the riding of Pontiac in the Outaouais.

He said the whistleblower system is working.

"There is a snowball effect and it seems to be bearing fruit. If complaints have increased eightfold over the past year, it is because people see that it works and that the culprits are obliged to comply," Fortin said.

Jean-Paul Perreault says anyone who tries to skirt paying full taxes by using a fake address is committing "theft." (Radio-Canada)

Using fake address is 'fraud' and 'theft'

An organization called Impératif Français, which has spoken out on "fake Ontarians" for years in the Outaouais, is asking the government to keep working to force all Quebec residents to pay their taxes in the province.

"This is a fraud that is becoming more and more important and, in our view, growing exponentially," said president Jean-Paul Perreault in French. "It's theft."

Revenu Québec has conducted 650 audits since 2019-2020 related to potential fake addresses. From that, the agency has issued 793 notices of assessment for 303 individuals leading to the recovery of $13.5 million.

Nearly one in two audits led to the issuance of a notice of assessment, each worth an average of $17,000 per fiscal year including, in some instances, penalties and interests.

In most cases, provincial investigators determined the scheme had been in place for more than one year, which is why there were more than two notices of assessment, on average, per taxpayer.

Tommy Gagné-Dubé, a tax expert at the University of Sherbrooke, said it's important for the government to tackle issues like the use of false addresses to maintain the overall confidence in its system.

"If it becomes a growing phenomenon that is the subject of publicity, and that nothing is done about it, it could encourage other taxpayers not to comply as well," he said in a French-language interview.

"When a problem is identified, it must be resolved, otherwise it could lead to other taxpayers to adopt this behaviour."

Gagné-Dubé notes the scheme only benefits wealthy taxpayers who not only have a clear financial incentive, but also the means to implement it, including another address to use on their tax filings.