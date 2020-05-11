Western Quebec students returning to changed classrooms

As Quebec elementary schools reopen today for the first time since March, two Outaouais principals say they're ready to welcome students back — but the classrooms students are returning to will be very different.

Everything from how students line up to where they sit and what they can do at recess needs to change because of COVID-19, the administrators say.

"What we've been doing is setting up a new school," said Simon Leclair, principal of Ėcole de la Forêt, a French elementary school in Gatineau, Que.

"[It's a] completely different way to do things."

Quebec requires students stay two metres apart at all times and, where possible, limits the number of students in each classroom to a maximum of 15.

While the province has issued guidelines for physical distancing and proper hygiene, it's up to individual schools to figure out how to do that in practice.

Signs and tape

It's a project that's required a rethinking of almost every aspect of the school day.

At Ėcole de la Forêt, students will arrive to see signs around the schoolyard telling them to stay two metres away from their peers. Which door they use will depend on their grade.

Inside the classroom, desks are spaced apart from each other and each student's personal space is marked on the floor with tape.

WATCH: How one Gatineau school bus company is getting ready

Quebec bus companies like Campeau Bus Lines are getting ready to take students back to school starting Monday. Buses are being cleaned, protective screens are being installed for drivers, and the seats are being marked to ensure physical distancing. 1:16

Leclair said students won't be allowed to share writing utensils and books.

Teachers will use whiteboards to provide instruction as much as possible, Leclair said, as a way to cut back on passing around of papers.

Recess periods will be staggered to limit the number of students in the schoolyard.

"We're not actually that worried because, the kids, they learn really quickly and they've been taught as well with their parents to be careful," said Leclair.

Planning every detail

Eldon Keon, principal of Gatineau's English Lord Aylmer School, said administrators and teachers at his school have tried to plan out every detail and anticipate the risks of every possible scenario.

Its common areas including the gym and libraries have been blocked off. Any activities that require sharing materials are forbidden.

Instead, students will be given their own jump ropes and arts supplies — all of which will be sanitized before every use.

"Rethinking [school] for reducing the risk of the spread of COVID-19 has really put everyone to the test," said Keon.

Class sizes at Lord Aylmer will be limited to seven students, Keon said, which is possible because only 13 per cent or less than 100 of the school's 685 students have registered their intent to return.

Keon said during the first week back there will be two teachers in every class. One will teach and the other will make sure students are following physical distancing rules.

"There will be a learning process," said Keon. "As children start learning different ways of being together, I think it'll be a lot easier."

The Quebec government's decision to open up schools faster than many other provinces received some criticism. Critics argued the province — which has the most COVID-19 deaths in the country — was moving too fast.

But both Keon and Leclair said they are hopeful the procedures they've developed will be enough to keep students safe and offer much-needed relief for parents.

Older students won't be back inside schools until the next school year. Ontario's schools are closed until the end of May.