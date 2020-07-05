Masks now mandatory on STO buses

Transit riders in the Outaouais must now don a mask whenever they board a bus, but it's not clear how the new rule will be enforced.

Last month, the Quebec government announced masks would be mandatory on all public transit in the province, starting Monday. The law applies to anyone over the age of 12, but passengers with specific medical conditions are exempt.

It begins with a two-week grace period for public education. The Société des transports de l'Outaouais (STO) is launching an awareness campaign across its transit network, which extends into Ottawa.

There will be signs on buses and on station doors informing riders of the policy, said STO spokesperson Alexandre Meloche-Dorris.

STO spokesperson Alexandre Meloche-Dorris says the transit agency is embarking on a campaign to educate riders, but won't be handing out masks. (Fiona Collienne/Radio-Canada)

But on Sunday, the day before masks became mandatory, some riders had no idea.

"I didn't know," Sabrina Mineault said in a French-language interview, adding she's skeptical everyone would be able to procure a mask in time for Monday morning. The STO said there are no plans to hand out masks to passengers.

Others were doubtful the new measure would be effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"I think I will still wear a mask if it's mandatory, but I will wear a sign or something to say that I do not agree," Pierre Clément told Radio-Canada.

Enforcement unclear

There are still questions about who will enforce the new policy. Alain Gosselin, president of the union representing STO drivers, said it won't be his members.

"The drivers will not play police to enforce wearing a mask," Gosselin told Radio-Canada.

The STO said it's waiting for the province to issue further instructions about enforcement.

Nor is it clear what portion this region will see of the $400 million in financial assistance for public transit promised by the Quebec government.

"How much will go to the STO? For the moment we do not know," said Meloche-Dorris.