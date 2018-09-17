How to watch the English-language Quebec leaders' debate from Ottawa

The leaders of the four main parties vying for votes in Quebec's Oct. 1 provincial election will come together Monday for a televised debate in English — a first in the province's electoral history.

Taking part in the debate are:

Liberal Party Leader Philippe Couillard.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault.

Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée.

Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé.

Here's how to tune in.

How to watch online

The debate begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, and ends at 7 p.m. ET. It will be livestreamed on CBC Ottawa's website, cbc.ca/ottawa, as well as CBC Ottawa's Facebook page.

CBC.ca's live online coverage starts at 5:15 p.m. ET.

CBC and its English-language media partners have set up a joint fact-checking desk to put the leaders' statements under the microscope.

How to listen on radio

CBC Radio One (91.5 FM in Ottawa and Gatineau; 97.9 FM in Deep River, Ont.; 92.5 FM in Pembroke, Ont.; 710 AM in Maniwaki, Que.; 95.5 FM in Cornwall, Ont.; and 107.5 FM in Kingston, Ont.) will carry the debate live starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch live on TV

CBC News Network will join the debate at 6 p.m. ET.

Need to watch later?

If you can't watch or listen to the English-language debate live, the video will be available on demand after the event on CBC Ottawa's Facebook page.