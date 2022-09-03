A Montreal lawyer who grew up in Gatineau, Que., died in a camping accident at a U.S. national park in Washington state, Radio-Canada has confirmed.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. National Park Service, Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve, 34, was crushed by a tree at Olympic National Park on August 30.

Park officials said a tree fell on the victim's tent, which was in a remote campsite near Elk Lake.

Park rangers were dispatched to the scene the next day by helicopter.

The man's body was transferred to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, park officials said.

On social media, family members of the deceased said they were saddened by the news. They declined an interview with Radio-Canada.

Bernier-Villeneuve worked at

His colleagues at Therrien Couture Joli-Coeur LLP are remembering him as an energetic nature lover, including Caroline Côté.

"He was always smiling, always happy. He always wanted to help his colleagues in need, always participating all the activities of the firm," she said.

