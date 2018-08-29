Gatineau mayor hopes special recognition solves Outaouais problems
Provincial legislature acknowledged challenges facing western Quebec last week
The Quebec legislature has formally recognized that the Outaouais has unique challenges, and Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said that could be the first step toward solving them.
The national assembly passed a unanimous motion Wednesday, acknowledging the region's proximity to the Ontario border comes with a host of special issues.
Pedneaud-Jobin said the fact many public services are available across that border have prevented decades of provincial governments from investing in the region.
He called the proclamation a welcome surprise.
"We have been asking for this kind of recognition for decades. Our institutions have evolved slower than in other regions, because we have a partner on the other side of the river that is very attractive," he told CBC Radio's All In A Day.
Health care a weakness
Health care, for instance, is one major area of concern, with many facilities only available across the river.
"Our mothers have to give birth in Ottawa," Pedneaud-Jobin said. "They can't give birth close to their homes."
When it comes to education, Saguenay, Que., has twice as many university programs as the Outaouais, Pedneaud-Jobin said — but only half as many people.
He hoped the declaration would be the first step in addressing those sorts of imbalances.
"That recognition may mean that the government will invest important sums of money for us to catch up and to build new programs for the Université du Québec en Outaouais," he said.
While the motion might seem symbolic, Pedneaud-Jobin said simply acknowledging the problem is the first step toward fixing them.
"It gives them an obligation to change [things], so I think that is why other governments never wanted to do it," he said.
The government also announced a new financial arrangement with municipalities that will see them receive one percentage point of the province's sales tax.
Pedneaud-Jobin said that would mean $27 million for Gatineau over the next five years — a significant commitment that would reduce the municipality's reliance on property taxes to fund services.
