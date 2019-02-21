Quebec government removes head of Outaouais health authority

The Quebec government has removed the head of the Outaouais health agency over criticism of how he was running the system.

Jean Hébert, president and chief executive officer of the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) since 2015, was removed from his post on Wednesday and replaced him on an interim basis with his former deputy Josée Filion.

Quebec's health Minister Danielle McCann said they want to provide the best care and sustainable services for the region.

Chantal Lamarche, reeve of the MRC de la Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, called for Hébert's dismissal in December because he wasn't listening to people in the region.

She said at the time she feared for residents health and safety.

Doctors and nurses had also expressed concerns about how the system was running.

After complaints came forward in December, the government appointed Sylvain Gagnon to do a review of the system.

At the end of January, Gagnon submitted a report concluding there needed to be better coordination of the system.

Radio-Canada obtained a letter from Hébert to staff in which he said he was proud of the work he had done, noting the organization's financial results and that more than 80 per cent of local residents had a family doctor.

The government also appointed Martine Couture to work with Fillion on improving the system locally.

Couture has previously worked with other regional health agencies in Quebec.