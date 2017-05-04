2 Outaouais municipalities declare states of emergency

The western Quebec municipalities of Pontiac and Val-des-Monts have declared states of emergency due to rising waters on the Ottawa River.

The communities were hard hit by flooding in May 2017 and are warning that water levels could rise even higher this year.

In Pontiac, water levels are expected to peak Sunday, according to a statement from the municipality.

"This declaration allows us to respond quickly to the needs of our citizens. We have also requested emergency support from the province of Quebec." said Mayor Joanne Labadie in the statement.

The municipality is asking residents to follow directions and advice from police and first responders.

Sandbags available

Sandbags and sand are available to Pontiac residents at the town hall in Luskville, the public works garage in Quyon and at the Breckenridge Fire Hall.

In nearby Val-des-Monts, several roads in the north and south of the municipality have been closed to everyone except those who live on them.

Officials are warning road conditions could change rapidly, and many roads are flooded but still passable.

Updates can be found on the municipality's Facebook page.