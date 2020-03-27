Quarantine diary: Repatriated cruise ship passenger documents like at CFB Trenton

After COVID-19 was discovered on board the Diamond Princess, Lynn and Carol Ciavaglia of Almonte, Ont., found themselves locked in their cabin, then sent to quarantine at CFB Trenton. CBC Ottawa checked in with Carol as she documented life inside the military base. The following has been edited for style and clarity.

Day 1

I heard the words 14 days and I thought, 'There's no way. I can't do this.'

We had just finished our quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It was awful. And by the time we got to Trenton, I was exhausted and ready to go home.

When we made it to our room at Trenton, I just broke down crying. Two more weeks.

The first day we took a walk outside there were guards watching us. I wondered, "Do they think we are going to try to run away? There's nowhere to go, and there's no one coming."

Tight quarters: The Ciavaglias' room for two weeks. (Subimtted by Carol Ciavaglia)

A few days in...

You don't realize how much freedom you take for granted until you lose it. We are really controlled here.

Every morning, around 8 a.m., the nurses come with breakfast. Food is left in containers in front of the door. Breakfast is usually instant eggs, sausage and home fries.

We have our temperatures taken twice a day. Nurses do the health check in the doorway. They never come into our room.

Every day, we have scheduled time outside. We walk behind the buildings in an open area in the same circle. It gets monotonous, but you just want to get out of your room.

Dinner is around 6 p.m. and is typically ground beef or pork. My stomach has been bothering me, and I think it's because of the food. I am hoping it's not serious. I'm not used to eating this kind of stuff. What I wouldn't give for a piece of cheese. A salad!

My niece sent me some books. We try not to watch TV all day, but we do tune in to the 6 o'clock news.

The Red Cross provided necessities like this blanket. (Submitted by Carol Ciavaglia)

1 week

Halfway in, and it's really started to get to me. I know we have to do this to keep people safe. I understand, but it's wearing on me.

Someone on our floor tested positive for COVID-19. And you wonder, 'Am I next?'

We get a newsletter each night under our door from the Red Cross. It tells you each time someone is diagnosed, with the overall tally of confirmed cases at Trenton. It seems like the numbers are going up faster now.

Last weekend in quarantine

Now I know what an inmate must feel like.

Here, you don't get to choose what you eat and you're locked in your room all day. I hope this will be our last weekend here. If we develop symptoms, we would have to stay longer.

I think someone left in an ambulance last night. When we heard the siren, my husband and I looked at each other and I thought, 'Please God, get us out of here.'

I walked past the door of someone who was diagnosed and saw a sign with a blue dot. Another time I saw an X. So, I think that means "infected."

The cruise was supposed to be a celebration of Carol Ciavaglia's birthday. (Supplied by Katie Honshorst)

Last night in quarantine

The nurses told us to be prepared for a lot of change. Here, everything is controlled. Outside, the world is a different place from how we left it.

That part is strange, but I just want to be home. Even housework is going to look good now.

The first thing I am going to do when I get home is just walk around my house and appreciate the different rooms.

And I'm going to get rid of these clothes. I've been wearing one pair of pants this whole time. They were the warmest clothes I had packed in my suitcase.

They'll be coming around shortly to check our temperatures. I'm afraid something will happen. That we'll be sick and not allowed to leave. I know it's silly, but I don't think I could take another two weeks.

Home at last: Carol and Lynn Ciavaglia in their Almonte, Ont., living room. (Submitted by Carol Ciavaglia)

Finally home

When we walked through the doors, I thought, 'We are finally home.' I got into my pyjamas and went to bed.

Mentally and physically, I am wiped. I am 68 years old. This is not easy. It was weeks of worry and chaos, but you keep going.

We don't figure we'll see our kids for three weeks. We don't want to take a chance.

For those who are having a hard time indoors, pick up a book, do a project you've always wanted to do, go for a walk, cook what you want.

Self-isolation isn't like being in quarantine.