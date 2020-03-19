Outbreak at CFB Trenton jumps to 9 infected, as quarantined Canadians count down days

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in CFB Trenton's quarantine continues to rise, at least one Canadian under lockdown feels powerless.

Carol Ciavaglia, 68, said she's nervous about when it's time to leave the base and she and her husband are tested for the virus one final time.

"You get the news. How are you going to take that?" Carol said. "We're both feeling fine, but I'm sort of preparing myself if that should happen."

Ciavaglia and her husband, Lynn Ciavaglia, 73, were two of the more than 200 Canadians aboard the Grand Princess, which docked in Oakland, Calif., earlier this month after a number of passengers and crew tested positive for the respiratory illness.

Ottawa chartered a plane to bring the passengers back to Canada earlier in March.

It was announced last Wednesday that one of the repatriated Canadians was infected with COVID-19 and separated from the others at the base.

As of Wednesday, the number of infected has jumped to nine.

According to Lynn, those confirmed to be infected are now in special isolation wards.

"We were all concerned, of course," he said. "Then, as the number grew, you became a little more apprehensive."

Symptoms seemingly went undetected

The Almonte, Ont. couple worry about how long the infection went undetected at the base — and whether that means they could unknowingly be carrying the virus.

"It seems some of these symptoms took a while to come out for these people that arrived with us," Carol said by phone Wednesday.

Earlier this month, more than 200 Canadians from the Grand Princess cruise ship arrived at CFB Trenton, where they immediately went into quarantine (Kara Shiestel/Facebook)

It stresses her out whenever she hears about a new case.

"Every time the number goes up, you think, 'Oh God, was I near that person?'" she said.

On the plane to Trenton, the repatriated Canadians were packed closely together, Carol said.

Her husband said the two are planning to leave Trenton on Tuesday, March 24. The group arrived at the base nine days ago and were scheduled to stay only 14 days.

Lynn said people under quarantine have their temperatures tested twice daily and are routinely questioned.

"They ask the same questions," Lynn said. "'Do you have this? Do you have that? Are you feeling this? Are you feeling that?'"

'Nothing I can do'

But while the couple are concerned, Carol understands they have little control over the situation.

"There's nothing I can do," she said. "I didn't do anything to get myself into this situation. So, there's nothing I can do."

And if Carol does have COVID-19, she'd prefer to be at the military base where she'll be cared for quickly.

A spokesperson for Public Health Agency of Canada said the federal agency was unable to respond to questions before deadline.

According to the local public health authority, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, all infection prevention and control protocols were followed and the risk for those outside the quarantined area remains low.

"The individuals have been in quarantine since arrival at CFB Trenton and will remain in isolation at CFB under the assessment of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC)," the press release reads.

"The individuals in quarantine have been receiving daily health checks by PHAC nurses."

Lynn said those under quarantine are also concerned that if the outbreak continues to spread, the whole group could be held back from being released.

"It's a small chance that this could be extended, but it is there," he said.

Carol said she and her husband are mostly confined to their room but can walk outside during brief periods each day.

The base is heavily secured by military personnel, a private security detail and Red Cross workers wearing masks.

"It's pretty tightly controlled," she said.