Gatineau hotel restaurant destroyed by fire

The restaurant attached to a central Gatineau, Que., Quality Inn is a total loss after a Friday morning fire that emptied the building of guests, but caused no injuries.

The restaurant attached to a Gatineau, Que., hotel is a total loss after an early morning fire March 11, 2022, according to the city's fire department. (Claudine Richard/Radio-Canada)

The restaurant attached to a central Gatineau, Que., Quality Inn was severely damaged in a Friday morning fire that emptied the building of guests, but caused no injuries.

The city's fire department said it was called by a passerby to the roof fire on rue Bellehumeur, south of boulevard Maloney Ouest, around 5:30 a.m.

Smoke alarms hadn't been triggered because the smoke and flames were above them, according to fire operations chief Philippe L'Espérance.

The restaurant is a total loss, he said.

Guests had to leave 33 hotel rooms, which is about 30 per cent of its capacity.

Hotel general manager Nicole de Sampaio told Radio-Canada nobody was injured and no guest rooms were damaged.

She'll now have to manage cancellations, including for people coming in for hockey games this weekend and an event next week.

Rue Bellehumeur remained closed to traffic from Maloney to chemin de la Savane Friday morning. Rue Lamarche is also closed to Bellehumeur.

With files from Radio-Canada

