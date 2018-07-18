Two people in wheelchairs were forced to watch an outdoor theatre production behind a fence this past weekend, because a recently rebuilt public wharf in Gatineau hasn't taken them into account.

Caroline Leblond and her friend couldn't access a play at Quai des Artists on Saturday because the river-front venue on Jacques-Cartier Street doesn't have a ramp.

The pair and their friends were forced to watch the show from a distance away.

"We watched from behind the wire fence," said Leblond in French. "It was like we were shut in a pen."

She thought event organizers were required to make the play accessible, but the site wasn't adapted in any way to make that happen.

"It's like they're laughing at us," she said. "It's like, it's not a big deal if it's not accessible."

Two people in wheelchairs had to watch a play at Quai des Artistes on Jacques-Cartier street from behind a fence on an upper level because there was no ramp to get down to the docks. (Radio Canada)

'I was devastated really'

Marie-Pier Renaud said her two friends in wheelchairs were treated like a second-class citizens.

"It was so bad," said Renaud. "I was devastated really."

Quai des Artists is a gathering place for passengers before boarding cruise ships that travel along the Gatineau and Ottawa rivers. There is also a weekly play about the history of Gatineau that takes place at the site.

​In 2016, Gatineau spent $1.7 million renovating the wharf to address structural problems.

After the work was done, the only way to get down to lowest level is to walk down a set of stairs.

Caroline Leblond shows a Radio Canada reporter that the only way down to bottom of the wharf is using stairs. (Radio Canada )

'We need a ramp'

The group of friends wants temporary wooden ramps installed until the city comes up with a permanent solution. Moving forward, they also want at least one person who has a disability to be consulted before a public space in Gatineau is redeveloped.

Monique Beaudoin, is director general of a group in the Outaouais pushing for better accessibility for people with disabilities and was on the city's former accessibility committee.

She said they didn't see the designs until shovels were in the ground and would have warned about the problem if they were consulted in advance.

"We need a ramp," she said. "An evaluation should be done."



In a statement to Radio Canada, the City of Gatineau says there are plans to make the site more accessible in 2019. The work includes a ramp that would allow people in wheelchairs to access the dock area and get onto boats.

The city added it continues to work on making the public sites more accessible.

As for Leblond, she says she won't return to the site until she can watch an outdoor play alongside everyone else.