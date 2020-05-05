What are your rights under COVID-19?

What are you allowed to do during this pandemic, and what's suddenly against the law?

Wednesday morning, CBC Ottawa is hosting a live Q&A to answer your questions about your rights and COVID-19.

Got a question? Go to CBC Ottawa's Facebook page to ask civil liberties lawyer Paul Champ. The Q&A is live, from 8:10-8:30 a.m.

Champ has been hearing concerns about everything from what's allowed in parks and schoolyards, to what rights you have to cross borders or visit private property. Many have questions about temperature checks, contact tracing and vaccines, and what the law says around these new health issues.

Ottawa Morning's Robyn Bresnahan is hosting the series each week on CBC Radio, starting after the 8 a.m. news each Wednesday. It's also live on our website, on Twitter and Facebook.