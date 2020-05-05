What are your rights under COVID-19?
CBC Ottawa's live Q&A aims to help answer your questions about the law during this pandemic
What are you allowed to do during this pandemic, and what's suddenly against the law?
Wednesday morning, CBC Ottawa is hosting a live Q&A to answer your questions about your rights and COVID-19.
Got a question? Go to CBC Ottawa's Facebook page to ask civil liberties lawyer Paul Champ. The Q&A is live, from 8:10-8:30 a.m.
Champ has been hearing concerns about everything from what's allowed in parks and schoolyards, to what rights you have to cross borders or visit private property. Many have questions about temperature checks, contact tracing and vaccines, and what the law says around these new health issues.
Ottawa Morning's Robyn Bresnahan is hosting the series each week on CBC Radio, starting after the 8 a.m. news each Wednesday. It's also live on our website, on Twitter and Facebook.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.