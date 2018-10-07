Make your own pumpkin spice latte with reduced sugar

It's fall — and perhaps more importantly, pumpkin spice latte season.

But this sweet treat is often heavy on the sugar.

Kathleen Turner, a registered dietitian at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, said it's not the healthiest choice.

"If you buy the largest size there can be up to 10 teaspoons of sugar in there," she told CBC Radio's All In A Day. "It's all the sugar that is in the syrup."

Turner dropped by with a recipe of her own that has the same fall taste without all the sugar.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp pumpkin purée.

½ tsp pumpkin pie spice.

A touch of ground pepper.

½ tsp sugar.

2 cups warm whole milk.

2 tbsp vanilla extract.

1 to 2 shots of espresso; or ½ cup to 1/3 cup of coffee.

Instructions: