Federal public servant unions wanted more consultation on vaccine mandate

Two unions representing federal civil servants say they take issue with the government's lack of consultation before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his mandatory vaccination mandate this week.

Trudeau laid out his government's vaccine policy earlier this week, which includes a new rule that federal employees must report their vaccination status by Oct. 29, and if they are not fully immunized, they risk unpaid leave. The rule also applies to federal contractors such as cleaning staff.

Employees will not have to show proof of immunization, but rather sign an attestation form certifying they received the necessary shots. Anyone placed on unpaid leave will not be eligible for employment insurance benefits.

Representatives for the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) — who represent a total of more than 250,000 federal public servants — say they support the vaccine mandate in principle, but have a number of concerns.

Chris Aylward, PSAC's national president, told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning he's disappointed the government seemingly backtracked on its August promise to work with the unions before choosing a vaccine policy for federal public sector workers.

"There was no meaningful consultation on this policy," he said. "So we're left with more questions than we are with answers."

A woman has her COVID-19 QR code scanned by the manager of a gym in Montreal as part of Quebec's vaccine mandate. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

Union 'miffed' with many unanswered questions

After Trudeau announced the vaccine mandate, a statement from PSAC said it received "less than a single business day to provide feedback" and the Treasury Board "failed to incorporate any of the changes into their final policy."

The statement adds the union expects the new policy to respect members' privacy rights, bargaining rights, human rights, health and safety measures, equity and inclusion, consistency and fairness.

Aylward said he has heard mixed reaction from some of the 215,000 public servants his union represents, and they have questions he can't answer.

"As much as we agree with a vaccination policy, we're a little bit, I guess, miffed about the announcement with so many questions unanswered as a result of this policy," he said.

Aylward also said the policy falls short because, while it applies to anyone working in a federal building, unvaccinated members of the general public will be allowed into federal buildings and can interact with employees.

Stéphane Aubry worries many workers won't have enough time to be fully vaccinated before the end of October. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

Deadline is a short turnaround, union says

PIPSC vice-president Stéphane Aubry, who represents more than 60,000 federal employees, told Radio-Canada he's especially worried about the short turnaround time between the prime minister's announcement and the mandate coming into effect.

Aubry said there may not be enough time for people to either receive both doses or prove why they should be exempt, and they could all risk losing money.

If public servants are vaccinated at the same rate as the general public, Aubry estimated thousands could be placed on unpaid leave once the new rules are in place.

He also said he hoped to see alternatives for employees who can't or won't get vaccinated, such as regular testing, or work-from-home options.

Neither Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's office, nor the Treasury Board of Canada have responded to interview requests.

"Vaccine mandates work," Freeland said Wednesday, adding some of the unvaccinated are not firmly opposed to the shots but simply need a "nudge to get them to take this action."