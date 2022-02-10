Public consultations begin on convoy protest impacts

The city's Office of the Auditor General will be seeking input from Ottawa residents and business owners over the next two days about how they were affected by the weeks-long convoy protests. The office says the goal is to learn how the city's response could have been improved.

"We really want to understand how they felt the city responded to the protest as a whole and understanding how they were impacted," said Auditor General Nathalie Gougeon.

The reviews were requested by both city council and the police services board. It was agreed that the Auditor General would consult the public on areas of focus.

She says this includes issues that people encountered with services such as public transportation, community and social services and emergency services, for example.

Any person or group in Ottawa can participate, including residents, stakeholders, communities, schools and businesses.

"What we're hoping to get out of these sessions is... that they help us further clarify the key areas that we should be focusing our audit work on," Gougeon said.

Roughly 25 speakers will be present at the two sessions, and no more slots are available, she said.

There is a survey available on the Engage Ottawa website for those who still wish to provide input. Gougeon says they have already received over 500 responses as of Monday.

The scope of the audit will be limited to the convoy protest that occurred over January and February of 2022, not subsequent protests such as those during Canada Day weekend.