Public ceremony held for Carleton professor killed in plane crash

Friends and colleagues are holding a public ceremony Saturday for a Carleton University professor that died in last week's Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Pius Adesanmi, the director of Carleton University's Institute of African Studies and a professor at the school, was among 18 Canadians who died after an Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed Sunday morning, killing all 157 passengers and eight crew members on board.

The plane had been bound for Nairobi, where Adesanmi was on his way to attend a conference with the African Union.

The ceremony for the Nigerian-born academic took place at 1:00 p.m. at the Metropolitan Bible Church, located at 2176 Prince of Wales Drive.

"He worked tirelessly to build the Institute of African Studies, to share his boundless passion for African literature and to connect with and support students," said Pauline Rankin, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Carleton University.

"He was a scholar and teacher of the highest calibre who leaves a deep imprint on Carleton."