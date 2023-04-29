The federal government has presented a new "enhanced" wage package to striking Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members as part of its latest counter-offer.

The proposal put forward Friday is part of a "final comprehensive offer" tabled by the Treasury Board that addresses "all remaining PSAC demands," according to a Saturday afternoon statement released by the office of Treasury Board President Mona Fortier.

While details about the offer still remain scarce, Fortier's office said it includes an enhanced wage package building on the recommendation of the third-party Public Interest Commission.

"This is a fair, competitive and reasonable final offer, with wage and non-wage improvements, and we believe that employees should have an opportunity to review the details of it," the statement from Fortier's office said.

President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier rises during Question Period, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Ottawa. Fortier's office says the government's latest offer addresses all remaining PSAC demands. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The federal government also presented solutions to other PSAC concerns relating to telework, seniority, and contracting. Specific details about those solutions are being kept to the negotiating table and are not being released by either party.

The offer covers the larger Treasury Board group of about 120,000 workers. Talks are ongoing for the Canada Revenue Agency group of more than 35,000 workers, the union said.

Fortier's office said the government hopes to reach an agreement and bring an end to service disruptions as soon as possible.

Since the start of the strike on April 19, about 30 departments have been disrupted and a range of services are affected, including processing of income tax returns and passports.

PSAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but on Friday a union spokesperson told CBC there are plans to bargain through the weekend.

Workers from Canada's largest federal public-service union remain on strike across the country. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Wages, remote work are key issues in negotiations

The union and government have been working on a new deal since 2021. The union says its members need help with the rising cost of living and the government has said it needs a deal that's fair for the union and taxpayers.

Both sides agree members should get a raise, but they differ on how much. At least publicly, the government has said it won't give a raise of more than nine per cent over three years, while the union wants a larger raise.

The other key sticking points during negotiations include who sets remote work rules, contracting and seniority during layoffs, according to what's been shared publicly.