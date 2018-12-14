Strike votes planned for 120,000 more federal public servants

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) has announced it will hold strike votes for another 120,000 federal public servants, just two weeks after taking the same step for 35,000 taxation employees.

The union says talks have broken down with the Treasury Board for four more bargaining groups over the same issue: proposed wage increases that are outstripped by the rate of inflation.

Among the four latest groups is program and administrative services, which is the largest bargaining unit in the core federal public service. It counts nearly 100,000 employees who administer programs, do communications work, clerical functions, data processing and more.

Strike votes will be held from Feb. 22 to April 19 for them, as well as for operational employees such as firefighters, tradespeople and ship crews, the technical services group, and the education and library science group.

The collective agreements for all four groups expired in the summer of 2021.

"Wages are stalled, the cost of living is rising, and workers are being left behind. Workers can't wait. None of us can," said PSAC national president Chris Aylward in a statement.

Wage increases a main issue

PSAC said it declared an impasse in negotiations last May, because the offer to increase wages by 2.06 per cent on average from 2021 to 2025 was "insulting" and "entirely out of touch with record-high inflation."

That led to mediation, and public interest commissions being struck at the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board, which held hearings in November and December. Once those non-binding recommendations are reported, PSAC said it can be in a position to strike if members vote in favour.

The two sides have been exchanging a salvo of accusations in recent weeks.

On Jan. 13, the Treasury Board filed a complaint with the labour board, arguing PSAC was "bargaining in bad faith." It said PSAC had "flooded the bargaining tables with costly proposals."

The union quickly rebutted and called that a stalling tactic. Over the weekend, it suggested that getting to a fair contract with the Treasury Board would only come about with a strong strike mandate from union members.