CRA laying off hundreds of call centre staff during union vote

A union representing Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) workers says hundreds of call centre staff are being let go before they have a chance to benefit from the tentative agreement reached earlier this month.

Votes to approve or reject the tentative deals for more than 155,000 formerly striking Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers have been called from May 24 until June 16.

The Union of Taxation Employees (UTE), a section of PSAC representing CRA employees, said nearly 1,800 call centre workers across the country could see their contracts ended early before the potential ratification — and the $2,500 lump-sum payment that would bring.

UTE National President Marc Brière mentioned 260 workers in Montreal whose contracts are being ended May 26 and about 650 in Calgary and Surrey, B.C., who'll be out of a job June 9.

He said they should be allowed to work until the end of the ratification.

"It lacks sensitivity and respect," he said in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada, while also raising the possibility of filing a formal complaint about it.

Marc Brière, the national president of the Union of Taxation Employees, speaks at a news conference in early May as PSAC national president Chris Aylward looks on. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Workers knew the situation, says CRA

In an email, the CRA said the workers' contracts are ending due to the fact both the tax season and the pandemic programs they were hired to help with are wrapping up.

"It's important to note that the temporary nature of the position was known to the employees … from the moment of their signature," it said in French.

The end of the contracts had nothing to do with the tentative agreement with the union, the CRA said.

PSAC says on its website that UTE members should have received an email Wednesday with information on how to vote on the deal.

Those members will have to attend an information session to vote.

Other members with deals to ratify under the Treasury Board umbrella should get emails May 24, according to PSAC.