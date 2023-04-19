Here's where police say PSAC strike will cause traffic issues

Ottawa police encourage drivers to avoid areas around some federal government offices where traffic congestion is expected because of public servants forming picket lines outside.

There may be disruptions to transit routes and delays are expected as Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) employees started striking Wednesday.

Traffic first became congested Wednesday morning at Tunney's Pasture, Montreal Road and Centrum Boulevard, Ottawa police said in a news release.

Tunney's Pasture government complex houses offices including Health Canada and Statistics Canada.

"Ottawa/Gatineau commuters who travel these routes are asked to be patient, continue to obey all traffic laws, and consider an alternative route when possible," said police.

All pickets are in person, meaning even those working from home have to show up in person to receive strike pay.

There are 13 picket lines in the region. The federal government has a list of 28 departments and agencies that would be affected and what it knows about potential changes in the event of a strike.