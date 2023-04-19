What you need to know about the PSAC strike in the Ottawa area

Tens of thousands of federal public servants represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) are on strike starting Wednesday.

The strike affects a significant portion of the capital's largest employer, disrupts more than two dozen departments and could affect a range of services, including processing of income tax returns and passports.

All pickets are in person, meaning even those working from home have to show up in person to receive strike pay.

There may be disruptions to transit routes and drivers are being warned to expect delays in certain areas.

Ottawa/Gatineau area commuters can expect traffic disruptions and delays this morning as federal employees begin labour action with demonstrations and picket lines.<br><br>For the latest traffic updates, follow <a href="https://twitter.com/Ottawa_Traffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ottawa_Traffic</a> or visit the interactive traffic map on… <a href="https://t.co/pG4TIglN0m">pic.twitter.com/pG4TIglN0m</a> —@OttawaPolice

The federal government has a list of 28 departments and agencies that would be affected and what it knows about potential changes in the event of a strike.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), people can expect delays with processing applications, in-person appointments and citizenship ceremonies.

The department's website warns that while some services are still available, most are affected by the strike.

People who need to extend their stay in Canada can still apply online, citizenship events will be rescheduled and delays should be expected when trying to contact the client support centre.

Some IRCC services are still available, including online and mail-in application processes, using online accounts and accessing some emergency services.

Services offered by non-governmental bodies are also still running, which includes health care through the federal interim health program, settlement services from partner organizations and visa application centres outside Canada.

Canada Revenue Agency

About 39,000 employees with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) are on strike, and the agency warns of delays for income tax and benefit returns, especially those filed by mail.

It also said people should expect increased wait times at contact centres.

On its website, the government said it encourages people to file their taxes online and it warns that access to some buildings may be affected.

"While there are no plans to extend tax filing deadlines, the CRA will continue to accept all tax returns," the agency said in an email.

"Those that are filed digitally, which represent the vast majority of T1 and T2 returns, will largely be processed automatically by our systems without delay."

Hundreds of people were out in the early morning hours in Sudbury, Ont., to picket outside of the taxation centre there, although most of the 3,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees have been working from home. (Erik White/CBC)

Veterans Affairs

The Department of Veterans Affairs said disability benefits, income replacement benefits and additional compensation for pain and suffering will continue to be paid out.

People with questions or concerns about payments are asked to contact the department.

The department's assistance service is still operating 24/7, and psychological support is available through the department or by calling 1-800-268-7708.

You should expect delays for in-person appointments and longer wait times for calls to the national contact centre.

"Veterans Affairs Canada will have a significantly reduced ability to process new payments," the department's website said.

"All benefit requests already in the queue or received after a service disruption will be prioritized based on urgency or essential need."

Indigenous Services Canada

Indigenous Services Canada warns of delays in processing requests and increased wait times at contact centres and regional offices.

The department says delays should be expected in getting, renewing or replacing a status card and processing applications under Jordan's Principle or Inuit Child First Initiative.

The Hope for Wellness hotline, First Nations Child and Family Services, support to Indigenous businesses, emergency management and funding programs will be maintained.

PSAC workers picket in front of Union Station in Winnipeg, one of several picket lines in the city. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Other services affected

Service Canada has a fair number of changes, including limiting what it can offer in person, limiting passports to emergency and humanitarian situations and affecting the temporary foreign worker process.

There would be reduced capacity for fisheries enforcement, aquaculture and invasive species work under Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Some Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada support programs and services would be affected.

Delays with consular services should be expected for Global Affairs Canada.

Picket locations

Ottawa:

James Michael Flaherty Building at 90 Elgin St.

Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council at 80 Wellington St.

West Block on Parliament Hill at 3938 Wellington St.

Tunney's Pasture LRT station.

MP and Treasury Board president Mona Fortier's office at 255 Centrum Blvd.

Canada Post Building at 750 Heron Dr.

Gatineau:

MP Greg Fergus's office at 200 Prom. du Portage.

MP Steven MacKinnon's office at 160 Boul. de l'hôpital.

Cornwall:

Service Canada at 111 Water St.

Kingston:

Collins Bay Institution at 1455 Bath Rd.

CFB Kingston at 29 Niagara Park.

Joyceville Institution at 3766 Highway 15.

Trenton:

8-Wing Trenton at 6 Northstar Dr.

How did we get here?

Negotiations between the federal government and PSAC's two groups each began in 2021. The union declared an impasse with each unit last year.

In January, PSAC announced strike votes for the Treasury Board group due to a disagreement with the department over proposed wage increases that are outstripped by the rate of inflation.

Strike votes for this group happened from Feb. 22 until April 11, while strike votes for the CRA group were held from Jan. 31 until April 6.

The union didn't share how many members voted in favour, but has said the support was overwhelming.

PSAC leadership said Monday all workers in a legal strike position would strike Wednesday if the union didn't reach an agreement with the federal government by 9 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Aylward said last Wednesday most members make between $40,000 and $65,000 a year and are struggling with the high cost of living.

The union's last public wage proposal was 4.5 per cent for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The Treasury Board last shared an offer to increase wages by nine per cent over three years, a total that mirrors the recommendations of the third-party Public Interest Commission.