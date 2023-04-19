Ottawa·Photos
Scenes from Day 1 of the PSAC strike in Ottawa-Gatineau
More than 155,000 federal public servants under the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) are striking starting Wednesday. Here's what the first day of pickets looks like.
Pickets in place at Tunney's Pasture LRT station, PMO, MP offices and elsewhere
CBC News ·
More than 155,000 federal public servants under the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) are striking starting Wednesday.
When you factor out essential workers, more than 120,000 of these workers can walk off the job.
They've focused their public demands primarily on wages, with remote work rules another concern. The government has said it's offered a fair deal and the union's proposals are unaffordable.
This affects a significant portion of Ottawa-Gatineau's largest employer.
Here's what the first day of pickets looks like in the area.