Scenes from Day 1 of the PSAC strike in Ottawa-Gatineau

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers and supporters walk a picket line near the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council in Ottawa on April 19, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

More than 155,000 federal public servants under the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) are striking starting Wednesday.

When you factor out essential workers, more than 120,000 of these workers can walk off the job.

They've focused their public demands primarily on wages, with remote work rules another concern. The government has said it's offered a fair deal and the union's proposals are unaffordable.

This affects a significant portion of Ottawa-Gatineau's largest employer.

Here's what the first day of pickets looks like in the area.

PSAC members and supporters at an Ottawa rally on Wednesday morning. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

PSAC workers rally on Parliament Hill in the first hour of their gathering there. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

People picket on Parliament Hill after more than 155,000 public sector union workers with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) began a strike April 19, 2023. (Blair Gable/Reuters)

PSAC regional executive vice-president Alex Silas outside Fortier's office in the riding of Ottawa-Vanier. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

PSAC members and supporters rally in front of the Ottawa office of Treasury Board President Mona Fortier. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

A PSAC worker holds a flag on a picket line near Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

A woman gets scanned in for strike duty in Ottawa on the first day of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike in Ottawa April 19, 2023. (Blair Gable/Reuters)

Christine Griffin holds a sign at a PSAC picket at the Tunney's Pasture government complex in Ottawa. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)