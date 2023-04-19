Content
Ottawa·Photos

Scenes from Day 1 of the PSAC strike in Ottawa-Gatineau

More than 155,000 federal public servants under the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) are striking starting Wednesday. Here's what the first day of pickets looks like.

Pickets in place at Tunney's Pasture LRT station, PMO, MP offices and elsewhere

CBC News ·
People wave red and yellow union flags in front of a politician's office.
Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers and supporters walk a picket line near the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council in Ottawa on April 19, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

More than 155,000 federal public servants under the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) are striking starting Wednesday.

When you factor out essential workers, more than 120,000 of these workers can walk off the job.

They've focused their public demands primarily on wages, with remote work rules another concern. The government has said it's offered a fair deal and the union's proposals are unaffordable.

This affects a significant portion of Ottawa-Gatineau's largest employer.

Here's what the first day of pickets looks like in the area.

A crowd of striking public servants and supporters includes someone in a poop emoji costume.
PSAC members and supporters at an Ottawa rally on Wednesday morning. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
A ring of people in a rally on a legislature lawn.
PSAC workers rally on Parliament Hill in the first hour of their gathering there. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Striking workers and supporters walk in front of a legislature.
People picket on Parliament Hill after more than 155,000 public sector union workers with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) began a strike April 19, 2023. (Blair Gable/Reuters)
A union representative speaks into a bullhorn at a rally.
PSAC regional executive vice-president Alex Silas outside Fortier's office in the riding of Ottawa-Vanier. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Striking public servants stand in front of a politician's office.
PSAC members and supporters rally in front of the Ottawa office of Treasury Board President Mona Fortier. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Someone holds a red and yellow union flag near a legislature's tower.
A PSAC worker holds a flag on a picket line near Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Someone in a orange vest scans someone's card using a device.
A woman gets scanned in for strike duty in Ottawa on the first day of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike in Ottawa April 19, 2023. (Blair Gable/Reuters)
Someone holds a sign at a protest with a long message about the challenges of working in the office.
Christine Griffin holds a sign at a PSAC picket at the Tunney's Pasture government complex in Ottawa. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)
A red button supporting striking workers in both English and French.
A PSAC supporter wears a button on a picket line in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
