Striking public service workers bring life back to struggling businesses

Tens of thousands of public service workers have been on strike for just over a week, and in that short time business near the Tunney's Pasture complex in Ottawa has been boosted from the increased foot traffic.

The strike, which started on April 19, continues to affect a significant portion of the public service, disrupts more than two dozen departments and could affect a range of services, including processing of income tax returns and passports.

A subset of workers are participating in pickets at Tunney's Pasture, which is near the neighbourhood of Hintonburg including businesses like shops and restaurants located on Wellington Street West.

Matthew Reesor, assistant manager of the Royal Oak tavern, says business has increased by 50 per cent since PSAC announced its strike, compared to the weeks prior.

"It's honestly just nice to see this place a little busier during the daytime because we lost that with COVID," said Reesor.

The tavern's daytime customer base is built on the backs of public service workers, which was "kind of killed" by the pandemic, as well as continued remote or hybrid work.

Many workers are back at Tunney's Pasture during the strike instead of working from home, which brings those on the picket line into the tavern between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., said Reesor.

Royal Oak assistant manager Matthew Reesor says the PSAC strike has brought daytime business back to the Hintonburg tavern. (Michelle Allan/CBC)

Holland Cross building packed with pickets

The sudden increase in foot traffic is not so welcome inside nearby Holland Cross, a small office building across the street from Tunney's Pasture.

Cathy Rae, who works in the building, says this is the busiest she's seen the building's food courts and parking lots since the pandemic started.

"If they're here to strike, they need to be on the picket line, not in our office," said Rae.

Rae said those who come to work at the office aren't able to find a place to eat or park due to overwhelming crowds.

"A lot of them are in our lobby and we've witnessed them, you know, playing cards, just using the Wi-Fi, just like being around until they have to check out," said Rae. "Then it's quiet."

The public washroom in the building has also been locked, which has created high demand at a lone coffee shop bathroom.

Rae said the unions should have arranged washroom access for pickets so the burden doesn't fall on neighbouring businesses.

Morning is busiest on picket line

The minutes before lunch hour are the busiest, according to those on the picket line, when workers who came for morning shifts overlap with people coming for afternoon shifts..

Julia Tremayne, an administrative officer with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada who attends the picket, said the largest crowds are often between 8 a.m. and noon.

"The energy definitely dips after lunchtime," she said, suggesting child-care obligations as one explanation.

Rachel Collishaw and Jannine Atkinson drive in from Lanark County to join the picket, and they choose the morning to avoid the worst traffic.

"People have been staying for their whole four-hour shifts, whatever those are," said Collishaw.