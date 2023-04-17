Federal civil service union in strike position giving 9 a.m. ET update

The Public Service Alliance of Canada is holding a news conference to give an update on the status of negotiations with Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency on behalf of more than 155,000 federal government workers.

The federal public service union with nearly 160,000 members in a legal strike position has called a news conference at 9 a.m. Monday to give an update on negotiaions.

CBC will carry the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) update live in this story.

The bargaining groups — one of about 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) workers, the other of more than 120,000 staff spread across more than 20 departments and agencies — each moved into legal strike positions last week after strike votes.

They can take job action anytime until early June and are not legally required to give notice.

PSAC's publicly stated focus has shifted since contracts expired in 2021. Lately, it's wanted to talk about rising wages because of the higher cost of living.

The federal government has communicated it is seeking "agreements that are fair to public servants and reasonable for taxpayers."

With essential workers factored out, PSAC said more than 100,000 workers could walk off the job across Canada, affecting a range of services.

Its CRA workers are scheduled for mediation this week. The larger group, known as the Treasury Board unit, had talks with the government last week.