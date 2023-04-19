Content
Striking federal union, government giving updates starting at noon ET

On the first day of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike, leadership of the federal worker union is expected to speak in downtown Ottawa at 12 p.m. ET. Federal government ministers are expected to give their own update around 12:30 p.m. ET.

PSAC speaks at noon ET, federal ministers at 12:30 p.m. ET

Union leadership gives federal worker strike update

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) leaders are talking to reporters from a rally in downtown Ottawa.

On the first day of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike, leadership of the federal worker union is expected to speak in downtown Ottawa at 12 p.m. ET.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier and the ministers of families, immigration and national revenue are expected to give their own update around 12:30 p.m. ET.

CBC is carrying both updates live in this story.

More than 155,000 federal public servants under the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) are striking starting Wednesday.

When you factor out essential workers, more than 120,000 of these workers can walk off the job.

They've focused their public demands primarily on wages, with remote work rules another concern. The government has said it's offered a fair deal and the union's proposals are unaffordable.

