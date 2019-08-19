PSAC returns to bargaining table with government

With a federal election looming, the largest public sector union has returned to the bargaining table with the government.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced in a press release that it would return to the table Sunday to work on a settlement for 71,000 workers in its program and administrative services unit.

The union represents 140,000 workers overall.

PSAC is alone among public-sector unions to have rejected the federal government's offer to compensate public servants for the stress of the Phoenix pay system debacle. Other unions have signed onto to a deal giving employees a week's paid time off.

The union must also still negotiate a new collective agreement with the government, which several other unions have done this year.

It has previously declared an impasse with the government, which is the first step toward a possible strike action.

"We said to Treasury Board we would return to the bargaining table at any time but only to discuss an improved offer," said PSAC president Chris Aylward in a press release.