Union says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 public servants
Tens of thousands of federal public servants will return to work after the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government reached a tentative agreement.
More than 155,000 public servants went on strike April 19
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it has reached a tentative agreement with the Treasury Board for more than 120,000 workers.
However, strike action will continue for roughly 35,000 workers at the Canada Revenue Agency, the union said in a statement early Monday, with contract negotiations ongoing.
More to come