Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·Breaking

Union says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 public servants

Tens of thousands of federal public servants will return to work after the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government reached a tentative agreement.

More than 155,000 public servants went on strike April 19

The Canadian Press ·
A red and yellow union flag flies in front of a picket line.
A union flag flies as Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members walk the picket line outside government buildings on April 21, 2023 in Gatineau, Que. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it has reached a tentative agreement with the Treasury Board for more than 120,000 workers.

However, strike action will continue for roughly 35,000 workers at the Canada Revenue Agency, the union said in a statement early Monday, with contract negotiations ongoing.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now