Province slows city's photo radar plan
City told to post warning signs 90 days before pilot can begin
The arrival of photo radar cameras near a dozen Ottawa schools is facing a delay after the province demanded the city first post warning signs for 90 days, the transportation committee heard Wednesday.
That means instead of rolling out the pilot project later this month, the city won't be able to install the cameras until the spring, Phil Landry, the city's director of traffic services, told the committee.
The city plans to install the cameras at the following locations:
- Watters Road, near St. Francis of Assisi School.
- Longfields Drive, near École élémentaire catholique Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau, St. Mother Teresa High School and Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School.
- Bayshore Drive, near St. Rose of Lima School.
- Meadowlands Drive W., near St. Gregory School.
- Ogilvie Road, near Gloucester High School.
- Smyth Road, near Vincent Massey Public School, Hillcrest High School and École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité.
- Innes Road, near École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges.
- Katimavik Road, near Holy Trinity Catholic High School.
According to city staff, the province has yet to even approve a design for the signs that will warn drivers photo radar is coming.
That also means a delay for any revenue generated by the cameras — money the city plans to invest in road safety as part of an action plan approved by the committee Wednesday.
