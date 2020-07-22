Catholic school to start on Sept. 3 in Ottawa

The school year will start on Thursday, Sept. 3 for students of Ottawa's Catholic schools, after the province approved the Ottawa Catholic School Board's (OCSB) 2020-21 year calendar.

Educators and support staff will meet between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2 for "professional learning and finalizing school health and safety measures," according to a OCSB statement released Wednesday.

While the province has approved the Catholic board's calendar, officials have yet to announce what school might look like when classes resume in September.

In mid-June, Education Minister Stephen Lecce told school boards to prepare three separate plans for September: full-time learning in class; remote learning; or a hybrid of the two.

Officials with the OCSB announced in early July a preference for full-time in class instruction come September. As well, the Ottawa Carleton District School Board voted in early July to send students back to class full-time.

The province is expected to announce its decision on students' return to class on Aug. 4