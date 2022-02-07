What injunction? Questions arise around disregard for court order

With the respite from protest noise in downtown Ottawa broken about four days into a court-granted 10-day injunction, one of the lawyers who helped craft it says he's prepared to ask for arrest warrants to be issued.

Sounds of horns pierced the air throughout the weekend, and the clear violation of the injunction has some people — including lawyer Paul Champ, who helped draft its wording — wondering why police continue to refuse to step in.

"I think it shows a huge amount of disrespect to the people of Ottawa, and it's unfortunate that the police aren't taking action," said Champ, whose client Zexi Li is behind a proposed $9.8-million class action lawsuit filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

The lawsuit sought an injunction prohibiting the defendants, or any other participant in the anti-vaccine mandate convoy protest, from using vehicle horns in the vicinity of downtown Ottawa.

It allows police to arrest anyone they see breaching the court order, but according to Champ, "as far as we know that hasn't happened at all."

The Horns are back <a href="https://t.co/dUzEDuRe1R">https://t.co/dUzEDuRe1R</a> —@chrisrands

"It's really troubling when you see such public acts, defiance of the courts," said Champ. "The fact that these protesters are flagrantly disregarding courts of law now …. we're getting into a very dangerous time."

On Sunday, former Toronto police chief and federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair questioned the lack of police enforcement in the nation's capital, calling it "inexplicable."

Ottawa police have not provided a breakdown of arrests since Thursday and none of those listed that day included an arrest for contempt of court.

WATCH | 'We just need the police to do their job,' says Blair 'We just need the police to do their job,' says minister of emergency preparedness Duration 10:44 Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair discusses on Rosemary Barton Live the federal government's response to the protests against COVID-19 restrictions that continue to cause major disruptions across the country. 10:44

Deal could provide some relief

The anger expressed by Ottawa residents after more than two weeks of protests came to a head over the weekend, as many took part in counter-protests — including blocking the intersection at Riverside Drive and Bank Street to keep trucks from joining the downtown occupation.

"The police are doing nothing about it. You know, the people of downtown Ottawa are being terrorized in their own homes. And you know, so far, we haven't seen any meaningful action by the authorities," said Champ.

There may be some reprieve for downtown residents and businesses if an agreement brokered between the city and convoy organizers over the weekend comes to fruition.

That deal could mean hundreds of trucks are relocated from residential neighbourhoods to a strip of Wellington Street between Elgin Street and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

Two trucks idle along the Queen Elizabeth Driveway in Ottawa as another passes Jan. 30, 2022. That was the day of a large rally against COVID-19 restrictions that lasted several more days. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Champ said his team has been collecting video evidence of specific trucks and their licence plates and is considering other legal options that could be raised at the next court hearing on Wednesday.

They include moving forward with civil contempt proceedings and asking the court to issue arrest warrants for specific people.

But, Champ admitted, that would require officers to once again step in.

"Even if we get a warrant of arrest for an individual, the big question is, are the police actually going to start enforcing the law at some point in downtown Ottawa?"