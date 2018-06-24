Protesters demand restoration of sacred sites in Saudi Arabia

A group of protesters gathered outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Ottawa Saturday to demand an end to what they say are human rights abuses against religions minorities in the country.

The protestors were specifically calling for the reconstruction of the sacred Jannat al-Baqee cemetery, an important heritage site for Muslims from various sects because of the revered leaders buried there.

The Saudi government destroyed the shrines and tombstones at the cemetery in 1925, said demonstration organizer Gulzar Rizvi, because of its beliefs opposing the visitation of holy shrines.

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Parliament Hill and marched to the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Ottawa on June 23, 2018. (Radio-Canada )

"They not only destroyed it but they don't allow us to go there and pray … for our loved ones," Rizvi said.

"It is a human right to [be allowed to] visit their parents' graves and their ancestors graves. So we want the prime minister and the government to [put pressure on] Saudi Arabia."

The protest Saturday started in front of Parliament Hill and ended in front of the Saudi Arabian Embassy on Sussex Drive.

Participants came to the protest from Toronto, Montreal, and even the U.S.

The demonstration took place on the same weekend Saudi Arabia received international attention for lifting its decades-old ban on women driving.