Protest exacerbates health concerns made worse by pandemic, officials say

Ottawa's top doctor says the ongoing protest is exacerbating mental, physical and emotional health concerns vulnerable residents have after nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches and the city's community and social services manager Donna Gray say pollution, noise, racism and safety concerns related to the ongoing protest in the city's downtown core are negatively impacting people's health.

"Many residents have felt the need to limit their daily activities leading to further isolation and mental health challenges, especially for racialized groups, vulnerable youth, our 2SLGBTQ+ community, people with disabilities, people experiencing homelessness, older adults and other groups," reads the statement.

An ongoing protest against COVID-19 public health measures has gripped Ottawa for just shy of three weeks. Demonstrators have erected tents and a stage, with some continuing to blast horns throughout the day despite an Ontario court injunction issued last week.

Support services quick to adapt

About one third of calls to Distress Centre Ottawa's crisis line have been related to the protest since it started in late January, according to Leslie Scott, the organization's communications manager.

"People have been dealing with a lot of anxiety, fear, frustration and before the noise injunction came into play there was a lot of people dealing with that," Scott said.

Tamara Chipperfield, director of mental health and addictions at Centretown Community Health Centre and co-chair for free counselling provider Counselling Connect, said as soon as the protests arrived, traffic to their sites spiked.

This prompted them to tailor social media messaging and co-ordinate with other groups to free up appointments, specifically for those 18 years and older — where there was the highest demand.

"We had to mobilize to ensure that there was access to appointments, because those appointments were taken up really quickly," Chipperfield told CBC News.

Tamara Chipperfield, is the director of mental health and addictions at Centretown Community Health Centre and the co-chair of Counselling Connect. She says when it comes to the protest, people from LGBTQ and racialized communities have heightened concerns around safety. (Submitted)

Chipperfield says clients report sleep issues, heightened anxiety, and that their children aren't coping well on top of existing pandemic-related mental and physical health concerns.

"Before the holidays, we were talking recovery. Now we're feeling like we're back at square one in terms of just the need to respond quickly to emerging needs."

Moving forward, she says Ottawa residents may deal with long-term mental health impacts from both the protest and the pandemic that have yet to be foreseen.

"We can, I think, understand that there will be an impact and we will need to attend to this long term. We just don't know exactly what it'll look like."

Services available

Ottawa Public Health is working with the city's emergency operations to monitor and address the health impacts the demonstrations have had on residents. It said in a release it's looking into ways to increase messaging and support services to people affected.

Residents in need can call 2-1-1 for information on government and local community-based health and social services, including emergency financial assistance and food supports.

Resources available include: