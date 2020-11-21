Protesters feel betrayed after police disperse demonstration for Black, Indigenous lives, arrest 12

The Justice for Abdirahman coalition say they feel betrayed after Ottawa police dispersed a demonstration for Black, Indigenous lives downtown early Saturday morning, removing protesters and arresting 12 people.

The protest was composed of many advocacy groups, including the coalition – formed after the death of Abdirahman Abdi during a violent arrest in 2016 – that were camped out at the intersection of Laurier Avenue and Nicholas Street, near the University of Ottawa.

What a disgusting tactic to promise community meetings in the morning with city council & ottawa police services board and then ARREST US IN THE DEAD OF NIGHT. BETRAYAL!!!!! Show up at 474 elgin street and demand the release of our brothers & sisters <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BLM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BLM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LandBack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LandBack</a> <a href="https://t.co/GaxfvsoCul">https://t.co/GaxfvsoCul</a> —@J4Abdirahman

In a media release, the Ottawa Police Service said it had been monitoring the demonstration, saying it disrupted regular traffic and blocked an important route for emergency responders causing "multiple safety issues."

The police service said it offered protesters multiple locations to relocate the demonstration.

"After multiple warnings to the demonstrators, this morning at 3:30 am, Ottawa Police removed demonstrators from the area and laid multiple charges against 12 individuals," the release said.

On Twitter the Justice for Abdirahman coalition voiced feelings of betrayal.

A group of people are now gathering outside the police station on Elgin Street in support of those arrested.

According to police, the Laurier Avenue and Nicholas Street intersection is now open and police continue to monitor the area.