Vaccine mandate protester attended rally with active COVID-19
Protester had active case of COVID-19 at rally outside Cornwall hospital on Saturday
Those who attended a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in front of the Cornwall Community Hospital on Saturday might have been exposed to the virus.
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit said a person at the rally, which took place on Saturday afternoon, had an active case of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
The exposure notice recommends anyone who attended the demonstration monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 10 days.
Anyone who develops symptoms should self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 right away. Those who test positive must self-isolate for 10 days.
COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Recently, a runny nose and headache have become more common.
The demonstration was one of a wave of similar protests outside hospitals and other public buildings after Ontario announced plans for a vaccine passport that will come into effect on Sept. 22.
