Proposed Gatineau police HQ near homeless shelter raises eyebrows

A group of protesters gathered Monday night outside Robert Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que., worried by the prospect of a new police headquarters being built near a homeless shelter, supervised injection site and soup kitchen.

The proposal would see a Gatineau police headquarters built on the parking lot of the centre, which will eventually be torn down after largely being replaced by another multi-use complex in the city's east end in 2021.

The proposed headquarters would house officers from the Hull sector after their post is expropriated for the construction of a new regional hospital, as well as Gatineau sector officers whose building is now considered obsolete by the police force.

"[Police] can be anywhere else and they have cars," said protester Jacques Demers, who said he was shocked to hear of the proposal.

"[They] don't have to be centre of the city all the time."

The emergency shelter Gîte Ami and a supervised injection site sit across the parking lot from the proposed site, with a soup kitchen a short walk away.

Frederick Habel is with the local residents association. He doesn't think a greater police presence in the area will provide security. (Simon Lasalle/Radio-Canada)

A heightened police presence in a neighbourhood frequented by the homeless increases their risk of being fined and overly monitored, and could further displace them, said Emmanuelle Bernheim — a civil law professor at the University of Ottawa and holder of the Canada Research Chair in mental health and access to justice — in a recent interview with Radio-Canada's Les matins d'ici.

Bernheim is one of the signatories on a letter from the university's social law clinic, Clinique interdisciplinaire en droit social de l'Outaouais, calling for a different location for the police headquarters to be found.

Social services targeting the homeless were strategically placed in that area for a reason, Bernheim said in the interview in French.

The clinic's lawyer co-ordinator, Anne Thibault, decried what she called a lack of consultation on the proposal.

"I do still have hope in democracy. I certainly hope that the democratic process will be respected," she told CBC News.

She also said there doesn't seem to have been any research or study on the impact of building a police headquarters where many homeless people access resources and basic needs.

A group of protesters gathered Monday night outside Hull’s Robert Guertin Centre, where the headquarters has been suggested to be built. (Radio-Canada )

Frederick Habel, from Association des Résidants de l'Île de Hull, said a police headquarter will not make the community safer, but will push struggling people elsewhere.

"It wouldn't help really ... to bring the police. The security matter is strictly an illusion."

Gatineau's city council, which will have to approve any location, is set to discuss the proposal on Nov. 22.

The city's police service said they wouldn't comment as the proposal's before council.