Project Give raises nearly $200K for Ottawa Food Bank

CBC Ottawa's annual fundraiser brought in $197,845.70 this year for the Ottawa Food Bank.

CBC Ottawa's annual fundraiser included a cookbook

CBC Ottawa's Hallie Cotnam, left, and Ottawa Morning host Robyn Bresnahan, right, were just some of the local names who took part in the 2018 Project Give fundraiser. Nearly $200,000 was raised for the Ottawa Food Bank. (CBC)

CBC Ottawa's annual Project Give fundraiser brought in nearly $200,000 this year for the Ottawa Food Bank.

The final tally of $197,845.70 was revealed Monday on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning

Three locally-produced radio shows — Ottawa MorningOntario Today, and All In A Day — took part in a day of live broadcasts Friday at the National Arts Centre, as did CBC Ottawa News at 6.

In addition to collecting donations over the phone and at the NAC, CBC Ottawa also sold a cookbook featuring recipes from our journalists.

The 2018 fundraiser for the food bank bested last year's tally by nearly $70,000.

