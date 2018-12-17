Project Give raises nearly $200K for Ottawa Food Bank

CBC Ottawa's annual Project Give fundraiser brought in nearly $200,000 this year for the Ottawa Food Bank.

The final tally of $197,845.70 was revealed Monday on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning

Three locally-produced radio shows — Ottawa Morning, Ontario Today, and All In A Day — took part in a day of live broadcasts Friday at the National Arts Centre, as did CBC Ottawa News at 6.

In addition to collecting donations over the phone and at the NAC, CBC Ottawa also sold a cookbook featuring recipes from our journalists.

The 2018 fundraiser for the food bank bested last year's tally by nearly $70,000.