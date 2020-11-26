For this Syrian family, volunteering is their way of giving back
Hannan Alhelwa packs food hampers 4 days a week during the COVID-19 pandemic
Four days a week, Hannan Alhelwa packs fruits and vegetables into boxes in the kitchen of Ottawa's Bethel Church, getting them ready for people in need.
It's her way to show gratitude to the country that welcomed her and her family four years earlier.
"As a Canadian, we have to do that. We have responsibilities. As we have rights, we have responsibilities," said Alhelwa, a former Syrian refugee who arrived in Canada with her husband and four children in February 2016.
"We have to help. We have to be a part of this community."
That desire is just what charities like Care Centre Ottawa are banking on these days, as the COVID-19 pandemic has both increased demand for their services and made it harder to find volunteers.
The threat of the novel coronavirus has reduced the centre's staff and volunteer complement from 70 to about 15, as infection control measures are implemented and those at higher risk stay away — but it hasn't slowed down Alhelwa and her family.
"Ever since Hannan stepped foot in our door, she's been wanting to give back, to give back all the time," said Lisa Fabian, the centre's director.
"She's the heart and soul of what we're doing, and yeah, we couldn't do it without her."
Demand has risen sharply
From Monday through Thursday, Alhelwa — a former pharmacist who put her career on pause to raise her four children — assembles hampers for the centre's new drive-thru food bank. She also translates for Arabic-speaking families who don't also speak English.
Her husband Elias Al Samaan comes by on Wednesdays, when he's not working as a barber. Their eldest daughter, 14-year-old Meeriam, volunteers twice a week when she's not in school.
"We're trying to do something for the city, for the community who helped us before — to give them some help back," said Al Samaan.
The need for help has risen sharply, according to Fabian.
Back in February, Care Centre Ottawa was helping about 220 families. But because of the COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns, it's now providing assistance to more than 600 families each month, Fabian said — plus an additional 125 seniors who receive donations.
"We're seeing people who are using the food bank for the very first time. Lots of folks who've either lost their jobs or who have had reduced wages because of less hours," she said.
"So lots of people who never thought they'd ever find themselves using a food bank."
WATCH | Food bank demand swells:
Alhelwa knows keenly how important the centre's services are: her family had to use the food bank as well after settling in Canada.
"I ask everyone to donate, because there is a lot of families waiting for ... help," she said. "A small step can make a big change."
With files from Julie Delaney
