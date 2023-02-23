Outlaw bikers among 27 suspects nabbed in Ontario bust

Police say 27 suspects including members of outlaw biker gangs have been arrested following a joint investigation that led to the seizure of drugs, cash and a dozen firearms.

The 13-month investigation into drug and gun smuggling, dubbed Project Coyote, involved Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as well as officers in Belleville, Toronto and Windsor.

They're motivated by profit and seem to stop at nothing to get it. - OPP Chief Supt. Paul Mackey

Three members of the Hells Angles and three members of the Red Devils biker gangs were among those taken into custody, according to Chief Supt. Paul Mackey of the OPP's organized crime enforcement bureau.

"Urban street gangs are moving out of the neighbourhoods and they're are turning into global criminal networks," Mackey said during a video briefing about the project Thursday afternoon. "They're becoming bigger. They're becoming bolder."

Mackey said outlaw biker gangs are changing, too, moving out of clubhouses and into storefronts.

"They're motivated by profit and seem to stop at nothing to get it," he said.

Guns, drugs, vehicles and cash seized

Police said a 3D-printed Glock P80 and a stolen Ruger 357 are among the firearms recovered during the investigation, along with three sawed-off shotguns.

Investigators also seized Hells Angels vests, member lists and photos, along with 10 vehicles and more than $370,000 in cash, according to OPP.

They also confiscated 16 kilograms of cocaine, 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl and six kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

An OPP media release notes the investigation is ongoing, and more charges and seizures may be added.

Deputy Chief Chris Barry of the Belleville Police Service said the Hells Angels and its "puppet club" the Red Devils intimidate residents and seek to "profit from the misery they inflict on our most vulnerable citizens through drugs, weapons and human trafficking."

Barry said the community's focus is now on working to support victims and restore a sense of security and safety.

Project Coyote sent a "powerful message" to organized crime, he added.

"When they set up shop in a smaller community such as Belleville they'll be facing not only the resources of our local police agency, but the combined might of law enforcement across all of Ontario."

More to come.