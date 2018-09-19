PC voters grade Ford government's performance so far

As debate rages on over Doug Ford's move to slash the size of Toronto city council to 25 wards from 47, CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning checked in with two PC voters to get their thoughts on the government's performance a few months into the term.

Ottawa residents Jonathan Mayer and Jeff Hitchcock both voted for the party in the last provincial election.

On slashing council

Mayer: "I don't have a problem with what Doug Ford is doing. I'm not a huge fan of Doug Ford, but I don't think this is a big problem. People are making it a big problem.

"Municipal councils are ... run more like a committee, and if you've ever dealt with governance of anything, a committee of 47 people is ridiculous. How can you get anything done? So I agree with reducing the council size. I think he's being a little abrupt," Mayer said, adding he'd like to see the current council's term extended for six to nine months to allow for the changes ahead of the election.

Hitchcock: "I don't think this is what we voted for. During the election, when the PC Party was talking about decreasing the size of government, I think myself and just about every other Ontarian out there thought about them decreasing the size of the provincial government.

"This seems like revenge, a backroom deal that Doug Ford has cooked up and thrown at the rest of us. If the intention is to cut government for one city, that seems ridiculous."

Jeff Hitchcock, an Ottawa beekeeper, says he's displeased with the new government's moves so far. (Cat Madrigal)

On the notwithstanding clause

Mayer: "People seem to be getting up in arms about it just on principle. They don't like the fact it's being used, and yet it's in the Constitution to be used."

Hitchcock: "Trying to say that a councillor needs to represent 110,000 people, is just, it's absurd. And using the notwithstanding clause to make that happen is equally absurd. Abhorrent, I think."

On the results so far

Hitchcock: "Have they done much of anything? I don't think they have. I certainly haven't seen a bill for my taxes to be cut. I haven't heard anything about a budget that's supposed to be coming in March."

Mayer: "I'm going to wait to see how they deal with the budget and the deficit. The rest of it, he's actually fulfilling his promises. He's just showing people that things can be done fast and quickly.... He's shocking people."

You can listen to the entirety of the interview below: