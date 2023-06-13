Program for kids with disabilities saved from OCDSB chopping block

Trustees with Ottawa's largest school board have approved their 2023-24 budget, but several say they're frustrated a program for children with disabilities came close to being axed in order to balance the books.

At a board meeting on Monday night, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) passed an operating budget of $1.1 billion and capital budget of $140.3 million despite board chair Lyra Evans expressing reluctance to do so.

"I'm disappointed in the budget, not because our staff didn't do the best they possibly could, but because we are criminally underfunded when it comes to special education and to supporting the students who are the most vulnerable," she said.

To make up for an anticipated shortfall of $19 million, the draft budget had proposed cuts to a summer learning program for children with disabilities.

However, trustees opened Monday's meeting with an amendment to retain the summer learning program.

"We're seeing increased rates of burnout, we're seeing increased rates of mental health issues among students," Evans said. "It's because the amount of time and support has gone down year over year over year."

OCDSB chair Lyra Evans says she's not happy to have passed the board's 2023-24 budget, but provincial law means the board cannot run a deficit. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

EA funding takes a hit instead

Proposed cuts instead aimed at either the board's green bin composting program or the number of new educational assistants (EAs) the board wants to hire.

After a discussion where some trustees argued the board should not cut its composting program during a climate crisis, trustees decided to reduce the amount of additional funding allocated for EAs.

Even with that cut, board staff said there will still be more EAs at schools in the coming year.

Early in their budget meeting, OCDSB trustees discussed ways to avoid cutting the board's summer learning program. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

The overall funding from the province for 2023-24 is down 0.35 per cent compared to last year, before inflation.

Zone 3 Trustee Donna Blackburn said in her remarks that the board balanced this budget on the backs of its students and staff, and she believes the number one challenge facing the board is low morale.

Four parents attended the board meeting in person, including Françoise Slaunwhite, whose 14-year-old daughter has attended the summer learning program for the past 10 years.

"I have seen the benefits and the value of the program year after year," she said.

"I'm feeling a huge sense of relief and of deep gratitude for all the work the trustees and staff did in coming up with some alternative cost-saving options that don't directly affect students."

Parent Françoise Slaunwhite attended Monday's budget meeting to defend the summer learning program, which her daughter has participated in for the past 10 years. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

Margaret Sambol's seven-year-old son also attends the summer program. While she's pleased it's been saved for now, she worries it will be pitted against other special education programs next year.

"It's sad to have to be advocating for something that I think should be a no-brainer," said Sambol. "I think it was a really troubling dynamic the way this was setup."