Few details but lots of excitement for new Ottawa pro women's hockey team

Ottawa's professional women's hockey team doesn't have a mascot, arena or even a name at this point, but excitement is already building among fans — including one local star.

Starting this January, Jamie Lee Rattray could be regularly playing in front of a hometown crowd.

The Olympic and world championship gold medal winner and Kanata native plans to enter next month's draft for the new six-team Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL).

"It'd be awesome to go back home and play professional after playing my junior career and minor hockey there," Rattray said.

"I think the fans are really going to take hold of it. There's gonna be some really good hockey players coming through Ottawa."

Montreal and Toronto round out the rest of the Canadian locations for the league's Original Six, along with Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and the New York area.

They were announced by the PWHL on Tuesday, but beyond that, specific details were scarce.

The first season will feature 24 games, some held at neutral sites in collaboration with the NHL.

The league doesn't have a logo or any team names yet, but board member and Los Angeles Dodgers president Stan Kasten said they're expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Rosters are also expected to come together in the next month, with a draft scheduled for Sept. 18.

WATCH | The launch of the new league:

Professional Women’s Hockey League prepares for free agency and draft in September Duration 3:59 Professional Women’s Hockey League Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Jayna Hefford spoke to the media as the PWHL announced its plans for an initial free agency period commencing September 1 and a draft on Sept. 18. The PWHL will have teams in Boston, Montreal, New York, Ottawa, Toronto and Minneapolis-St. Paul, and will play a 24-game regular season schedule.

Ticket prices haven't been determined and broadcast details have yet to be worked out. Kasten said the goal for the first season is to make sure every game is at least streamed online.

The trophy teams will play for also hasn't been named yet.

Venues are another big question. Kasten said they'll likely play both bigger and smaller buildings, including minor league and junior arenas, which he said "for us right now is a better size" than NHL facilities.

It's not clear what that means for Ottawa. The Senators did not return requests for comment.

A representative for Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, which owns and manages the OHL's Ottawa 67's, said at this point the company doesn't have anything to share.

Carleton University said its athletics department hasn't been approached by the PWHL, while University of Ottawa did not respond to questions.

Ottawa a 'great hockey city'

Asked why Ottawa was selected to host a team, Kasten pointed out it's the nation's capital and home to an NHL team.

He described it as a "great hockey city" with the kind of building availability the league needs.

"There's a lot of interest … not just in hockey, but in women's hockey," he explained.

"Of all the markets, they might have been as enthusiastic as any in wanting us to be there and when you're enthusiastic, you work hard to help," Kasten said, adding that was a point in the city's favour when it came to scoring a team.

WATCH | Longtime NHL GM to lead PWHL players' association:

PWHL Players’ Association executive director Brian Burke: 'Most exciting day in history of women's hockey' Duration 1:05 Former NHL general manager Brian Burke spoke to the media after being named the Professional Women’s Hockey League Players’ Association executive director.

Hockey is "Canada's game" and Ottawa has always embraced it, according to Michael Tarnowski, academic chair with Algonquin College's school of business and hospitality.

Watching the sport grow has been exciting, he said, adding his daughter is a hockey player and the pair have made an effort to watch any time pros or the women's national team have hit the ice in the city.

"I think there's been a following for women's hockey," he said, adding the games could tap into a new segment of fans. "I think definitely, there is opportunity here."

Imagine the boost to the women's game if the local PWHL team could participate in double headers with the Ottawa Senators ahead of home games at the Canadian Tire Centre, he speculated.

Rattray, who played in the former Canadian Women's Hockey League, said players have fought for years to build their game and secure more support.

With proper resources and a chance to play professionally without juggling jobs and ice time, it's only going to get better and that's going to mean an amazing experience for fans, she said.

"I think they can expect a lot of action, a lot of fast-paced hockey. Just come out and buy a ticket and enjoy it."

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.