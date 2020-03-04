Ottawa will be home to a new professional rugby team in 2021 that will play half its games at TD Place and the other half in Europe.

Team officials and local dignitaries are expected to reveal more details about the club, including its name and colours, at a press conference at TD Place on March 9.

The team, which will be part of the Europe-based Rugby Football League, is the brainchild of Eric Perez, the head of a Canadian consortium that acquired England's Hemel Stags team in the hope of moving it to Ottawa.

The relocation was approved last year.

The Ottawa club will be the second Canadian team in the RFL after the Toronto Wolfpack, which joined in 2017. Perez was that club's founder and previously served as its CEO.

Perez has previously said the Ottawa team would start in the league's third tier.