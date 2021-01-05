Vaccination effort shifts focus to nursing homes

Public health authorities in Ottawa tasked with deciding who should receive the COVID-19 are shifting their focus from front-line health-care workers to those who live, work and help out in the city's long-term care facilities.

"We're pivoting because now we can move the vaccine into the long-term care setting," said Anthony Di Monte, the city's general manager of emergency and protective services. "That is our top priority, and every drop that we can we'll be putting into arms into those vulnerable residents."

Eighty per cent of local COVID-19 deaths have been in retirement and long-term care homes, according Ottawa Public Health.

This new focus on the elderly and frail means some hospital workers may have to wait until more doses are available in the region before they can get their shots, though Di Monte said hospital staff who work in emergency rooms, intensive care units and COVID-19 wards will remain high on the priority list.

"It's all dependent on the capacity and the volume of vaccine that we have. That's why we're triaging and focusing on long-term care, and residents there are the first priority," said Di Monte.

As of Tuesday, 9,300 Ottawans, mostly health-care workers and other essential caregivers, had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Anthony Di Monte, general manager of emergency and protective services for Ottawa, says the city's frail and elderly population is now the top priority for vaccination. (CBC)

Ottawa left off province's priority list

The Ontario government announced Tuesday it's committed to vaccinating all residents, workers and caregivers in long-term care settings in Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor by Jan. 21, but that accelerated plan doesn't currently extend to Ottawa.

Communities in those priority regions now have access to both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. So far, Ottawa has only taken delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech doses.

Ottawa's medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said she remains hopeful Ottawa's long-term care population will be inoculated within the next two weeks.

"I can't really confirm the quantities that will be available, that's assessed and confirmed week by week," said Etches.

Dr. Vera Etches, seen here during a video conference in September, says she hopes most of Ottawa's long-term care residents will receive doses of the vaccine in the next two weeks. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

On Tuesday, the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre vaccinated 100 residents, making it the first nursing home in the region to do so. Another 100 residents are expected to receive the vaccine on Wednesday, and more throughout the week until all the residents are vaccinated.

As an essential family caregiver, Daryl Dods has already received the shot, and his 99-year-old father, a resident of Perley Rideau, will get his this week.

"At least this will now take COVID off the table and people can just try and go on living sort of a normal life," Dods said. "It takes the bogeyman out of the room at least."