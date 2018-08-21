7 young people injured in overnight crash in Kingston, Ont.

Paramedics took five young people to hospital after an overnight crash on Princess Street in Kingston, Ont.

Frontenac Paramedics said they were called to Princess Street in central Kingston at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

A vehicle hit a hydro pole, paramedics said, injuring seven young people.

The youngest was 12 years old and a spokesperson said they didn't have more information on the other victims.

Five of them were taken to hospital, one in life-threatening condition.

Princess Street is closed between John Counter Boulevard and Portsmouth Avenue, according to the City of Kingston.

Bus routes 501, 502, 4, 16 and 18 will detour around the area until it's open again.