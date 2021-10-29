Dutch Princess Margriet to visit Ottawa and meet with leaders
Royal highness of the Netherlands and husband to arrive Thursday for 5-day visit
Princess Margriet of the Netherlands and her husband are paying a delayed visit to Ottawa this Thursday, after their original trip in 2020 was cancelled.
In a news release, the Royal House of the Netherlands said the princess's visit in 2020 was to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands.
The Dutch princess was born in Canada's capital during the Second World War, states the release.
She and Pieter van Vollenhoven, a professor, will be in Ottawa from May 12 to 16, and meet with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.
The royal's itinerary will also include opening the Canadian Tulip Festival, a visit to the War Museum, meeting with veterans, unveiling a plaque at Beechwood National Military Cemetery, and touring an exhibition about the Dutch royal family's life in Canada at Ottawa City Hall.
The tulip festival is rooted in a wartime favour, and Princess Margriet visited 20 years ago for the festival's 50th anniversary.
WATCH | An archival video about Princess Margriet's birth in Ottawa:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?